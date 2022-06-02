Liam Payne Says Having A Baby 'Ruined' Cheryl Relationship 'For All The Right Reasons'

Cheryl and Liam Payne, pictured in 2018 JMEnternational via Getty Images

Liam Payne has said that having a baby with Cheryl “ruined” their relationship, but “for all the right reasons”.

The former couple welcomed son Bear in 2017 before splitting the following year after more than two years together.

Liam was asked about becoming a father for the first time during an interview on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive.

“To be honest with you, it ruined a relationship at that point – but for all the right reasons,” he said of having Bear.

“I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn’t love him enough.”

Liam also opened up about Bear’s traumatic birth, saying: “[Cheryl] haemorrhaged quite badly giving birth so she was asleep for the first day. It was me and a baby in the room and I had to take care of it.”

He went on to call Cheryl the “best mum in the world”, adding: “I couldn’t ask for someone better. He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Cheryl and Liam split in 2018 after welcoming son Bear Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Liam and Cheryl have both regularly spoken of how they have remained on great terms following the end of their relationship.

She told The Sun in 2019: “I’m actually really happy that we can be the way we are. We love and care about each other a lot and we share a child. It’s really important that we’re able to have a very healthy good relationship.”

She added: “We’re going to be in each other’s lives forever so we’ve got to figure it out and be grown-up about it.”

