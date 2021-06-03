Liam Payne Reveals 'Lovely' Harry Styles Phone Call: 'He Has A Sixth Sense For If I'm Struggling'

Liam Payne has revealed he recently received a “lovely” phone call from former bandmate Harry Styles. The Strip That Down singer claimed that his fellow One Directioner picked up the phone as he has a “sixth sense” for if Liam is “struggling or in trouble”. Liam made the admission during an Instagram Q&A, and was asked by a fan if he had heard from Harry, who has been busy shooting two films in the last few months.

Getty Liam Payne and Harry Styles

“Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely,” Liam said. “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble I feel like.” He continued: “I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually. And I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great.” Liam also spoke of what it was like seeing all five members of the group on their chosen solo paths. “It’s hard in this position sometimes, you’re watching people’s stories from afar that you used to know so well,” he said. “That can be difficult when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them at that point I guess. And I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys. “It’s almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time, but everyone’s so busy and you’ve got to be understanding of all that.”

Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images The pair in their One Direction heyday

Liam also shared his hopes that he could still come together with the other boys in the future. “I’d love for us to get in a room at some point,” he said. “I think it would be the best thing.” One Direction formed on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to achieve huge global success. Zayn Malik quit the band in 2015, with Liam and Harry continuing with Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson until they went on an indefinite hiatus the following year.

Ian Gavan via Getty Images One Direction formed on The X Factor in 2011