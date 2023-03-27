Harry Styles Reveals Emily Ratajkowski As His Celebrity Crush In Unearthed Interview From 8 Years Ago

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Getty Images

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have got the whole world talking with their late night smooching in Tokyo, but it seems he might have manifested their rumoured romance.

The pair were filmed passionately kissing in Japan over the weekend, where Harry is currently performing as part of his Love On Tour show.

Advertisement

After the video – published by the Daily Mail – made headlines across the globe, his fans have unearthed a clip from eight years ago where he confessed his crush on the model and actor.

During a Spanish TV interview with his One Direction bandmates, Harry was asked who his celebrity crush was.

“Emily Ratajkowski,” he said in the video, which has been doing the rounds on social media today.

So far, neither Harry or Emily have spoken publicly about their apparent romance.

Harry has reportedly been single since he and his ex girlfriend – director and actor Olivia Wilde – mutually decided to take a break from their relationship last November.

Advertisement

Emily split up from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, and has since been linked with comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André.

News of them kissing in the street came as a shock to a crestfallen Lewis Capaldi, who – having shared a kiss with Harry at this year’s Brit Awards – had a hilarious reaction to the video.