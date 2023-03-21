Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Reveals How Disney Has 'Updated' Ariel's Character For Remake

Halle Bailey at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party earlier this month Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has revealed Disney has made a number of changes to the classic Ariel character for the film’s upcoming remake.

The Grammy-nominated singer and actor will take the lead in Disney’s latest live-action remake, which hits cinemas in May, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem.

In a new interview with Edition, Halle shared her thoughts on accusations of sexism the original film has faced in the last three decades – most notably from critics who take issue with Ariel leaving her life under the sea behind after meeting Prince Eric.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” she told the outlet.

“It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

Halle as Ariel in the poster for The Little Mermaid Disney

Halle continued: “As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

It’s worth pointing out that Ariel doesn’t technically just leave her life under the sea behind “for a boy” – the character’s big ballad Part Of Your World sees her longing to leave her current life behind and live above the shore long before meeting her future love interest.

Other criticisms levelled at the film from modern critics surround issues of consent, as Ariel is unable to speak during the three days she spends with Eric above the shore, and a curse placed on her has to be lifted with “true love’s kiss”.

The original Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid Snap/Shutterstock

Similarly, it’s been pointed out that Ariel is only 16 at the time she first meets the man she marries at the end of the film.

