Watch Aubrey Plaza And Jenna Ortega Realise They’re The Same Person In Hilarious Speech

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega seem like they complement one another like a headless baby doll and a play school guillotine.

But the two successful actors, who both derive joy from all things ghoulish, didn’t seem to understand why the 2023 SAG Awards would team them up to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

As the women stood awkwardly beside one another behind a podium Sunday night, Aubrey figuratively picked up an ice pick and broke their frosty tension.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” she said as flatly as possible.

“Yeah, I know,” Jenna said with zero inflection in her voice. “We have nothing in common.”

“We should find the people who did this,” Aubrey suggested.

“And curse their families and watch as...” Jenna began before Plaza joined her, and they said in unison: “...misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

“OK, I see it now,” Aubrey finally admitted as it dawned on the two that they’re pretty much the same person.

Aubrey has long been beloved for her peculiar on-screen persona, which mirrored her breakout role as the macabre April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation (who, fun fact, was a character inspired by Plaza in real life).

She’s since delighted her fans with stories of her spooky shenanigans behind the scenes ever since.

Jenna, who rose to fame in creepy projects like You, X and the Scream franchise, is currently starring as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday.

Like Plaza, she also has a fervour for all things frightening, telling Jimmy Fallon last year: “I don’t know what it is about having blood thrown on your face ... but it really is so therapeutic.”

So, it only makes sense that after the two presented together Sunday night, that a reporter suggested to Aubrey that she and Jenna do a buddy cop comedy together, to which she responded with:

“I know, I’m down. We’ll just kill everybody with our eyes.”