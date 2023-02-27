Michelle Yeoh's Emotional SAG Awards Acceptance Speech Was A Moment Of Pure Joy

Michelle Yeoh accepting her win at the SAG Awards Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh’s emotional acceptance speech at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was a capital-M Moment during the ceremony on Sunday night.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star made history as the first Asian performer to take home the Best Female Actor prize at the SAG Awards, with her co-star Ke Huy Quan achieving the same feat in the Best Supporting Male Actor category.

Collecting her award on the night, an overcome Michelle began by pounding her fist on the podium in celebration, and forming a circle shape with her hands.

“I think if I speak my heart will explode,” she began. “SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here… everyone of you knows the journey, the rollercoaster ride, the ups and downs, but most importantly, we never give up. I thank you for your love, and for your support, because I know I’m up against titans…”

Pausing for breath, she continued: “Shit… fuck… wow, thank you! Thank you! Thank you! This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me.”

“Thank you for giving me a seat at the table, because so many of us need this,” Michelle concluded.

“We want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you have shown us that it is possible. I am grateful, and my mum will be eternally grateful to you.”

Michelle with her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars at the SAG Awards Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All At Once proved to be the big winner at this year’s SAG Awards, picking up four awards in total, including Best Performance By An Ensemble In A Film.