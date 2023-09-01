Rylan and Linda Clark on This Morning last year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Rylan Clark has shared that his mother, Linda, was is awaiting surgery after a fall while they were on holiday.

In an update posted on social media on Friday morning, the presenter wrote: “I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here.

“She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated. My priority at the moment is my mum.”

Thanking his colleague and friend Scott Mills for “covering for me at Radio 2” while his mother recuperates, Rylan added: “Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes.

“Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can.”

Fans of Rylan will know Linda from his Saturday afternoon Radio 2 show, as well as their regular shared appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox.

In the past, Rylan has spoken candidly about his mum’s experiences of living with severe Crohn’s disease, for which she has had multiple surgeries in the past.

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner told the panel: “My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn’s disease and I don’t think Crohn’s gets spoken about enough. I nearly lost my mum last year, again, for the third time.”