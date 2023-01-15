Rylan's Hinge profile was revealed on Michael McIntyre's Big Show BBC

It’s bad enough when a friend asks to look at your dating profile, but imagine having millions of people scrutinising your account.

Mortifying, right?

So spare a thought for poor Rylan, who went through exactly that as he appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on Saturday night.

The TV presenter took part in the comedian’s regular Send To All segment, which sees a celebrity hand over their phone to Michael as he sends an oft-hilarious message to all of their contacts and awaits responses.

But as Rylan relinquished his phone, he soon realised there was an app he’d forgotten to delete prior to it being the focus of a feature on national TV.

He was seen holding his head in his hands laughing as he realised Hinge was still active, and it didn’t take Michael long to delve into his profile.

Throwing it up on the big screen, viewers saw a variety of Rylan’s pictures and answers to various prompts.

“You know when you join these things... because I am a single man know, so I thought I’d get with the programme and do what everyone else does and try this out,” he explained. “But it says you have to add a certain amount of photos.

“I’ve not updated my photos since I’ve done that, ‘Oh that one will do, that one will do,’” he insisted.

Rylan’s profile also revealed his unusual skill is that he can “roll his tongue in three places” and the way to win him over is by “being decent”.

Rylan is on the dating app following his split from husband Dan Neal in 2021 after six years of marriage.

Following their separation, the Celebrity Gogglebox star took time out from the spotlight after he experienced a breakdown.

He has spoken candidly about the toll the separation took on his mental health, which led to him being briefly hospitalised.