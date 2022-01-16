Rylan Clark Reveals He Was Hospitalised After Suffering Breakdown Following Split With Husband

Rylan Clark has revealed he was hospitalised last year after suffering a breakdown following his split from husband Dan Neal.

The presenter says he was “a danger to myself” after he and the former Big Brother contestant went their separate ways after six years of marriage.

The It Takes Two host’s weight plummeted to under ten stone following the split, which led to Rylan taking a four month break from the spotlight to focus on his physical and mental health.

In a new interview with The Observer, Rylan has opened up about just how bad things got, admitting he was “very gone”.

Rylan Clark Kate Green via Getty Images

“I’m the last person that my friends would ever believe could feel as low as I did,” he tells the newspaper.

“Superficially, on paper, I can look after myself, but actually in that moment and for months after, none of the money or the fame mattered. I did not know myself at certain points. I was having thoughts and doing things that made me… fucked up, for want of a better word. I didn’t understand why I was doing that to myself. So, I went away for a bit.”

Rylan then confirms he was admitted to hospital “for safety reasons.”

“I just never thought I could get that ill,” he adds.

“Strange situations do very strange things to people. If it wasn’t for my mum, and my family and close friends I genuinely have no idea if I’d be here.”

Rylan Clark and his husband Dan Neal split last summer. Can NguyenCan Nguyen/Shutterstock

Rylan says since his recovery and leaving hospital he has learned to say ‘no’ and take back control of his life.

“I’ve not had control for so long, I feel like Britney,” he says.

“I feel like I lost a lot of me. I’ve learned that fame is something that I wanted, but not necessarily the thing I want still. And don’t get me wrong, it’s always lovely meeting people and being treated certain ways. But sometimes it’s important to stand in the queue. Sometimes you want to just fuck off over the garden centre to buy a plant.”

Sunday pic.twitter.com/2KAvp34Ogq — R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 14, 2022

Last month Rylan stripped off for a series of photographs to show off his impressive body transformation after ditching alcohol, hitting the gym and embracing a new approach to eating.

Rylan Clark Matt Ellis

The 33-year-old has credited the “life-changing” exercise and nutrition routine with not only transforming his body but massively improving his mental health.

He also made the decision to ditch his famous veneers after eight years, revealing his dental transformation on Instagram last month.

Read the full interview with Rylan here.

Help and support: