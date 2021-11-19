Rylan Clark Shows Off His Brand New Teeth After Getting His Famous Veneers Removed

Rylan Clark has given fans a glimpse of his new gnashers after having his famous veneers removed.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host had the veneers fitted way back in 2013, after winning his series of Celebrity Big Brother, and in the time since, his eye-catching teeth have become one of his trademarks.

Advertisement

But earlier this week the TV star announced his decision to ditch his famous teeth after eight years, admitting they “hurt so much”.

“I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth 😂 new smile imminent,” he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

After 8 years. It hurts, so much, but sometimes you just have to let go. I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth 😂 new smile imminent 😁 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) November 15, 2021

On Thursday, the presenter flashed a sneak peek of his latest dentistry work in a video shared on his Instagram Stories.

He captioned the clip: “Still swollen.”

Advertisement

Rylan Clark Rylan Clark/Instagram

The latest update comes just hours after the 33-year-old shared another clip of his swollen face following the procedure to remove the painful veneers.

Rylan has previously stated that his veneers actually helped his career in the early days as they distracted viewers from his presenting ability.

Rylan Clark Rylan Clark/Instagram

He told Notebook in 2017: “I got my veneers finished the day before I started hosting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, my first presenting job.

“My mouth was swollen from the anaesthetic, they were brilliant-white, brand new.

Advertisement

“That was the first night everyone saw them, and all people did was take the piss out of my teeth.

“So no one realised I was a shit presenter, and by the time they stopped talking about my teeth a few months later, I’d got better at the job.”