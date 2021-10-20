Rylan Sets Record Straight On Reports BBC Bosses Had Concerns For His Welfare After He Returned To Work

Rylan Clark has set the record straight on reports there were concerns about his welfare following his return to work.
The presenter and DJ took time out of the spotlight earlier this year amid problems with his marriage to husband Dan Neal.
Rylan returned to his Saturday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show last month, with a report in The Sun since claiming it was subsequently suggested he took a year off work to focus on himself after appearing to have a breakdown while hosting his show.
The paper quoted an unnamed source that said Rylan was seen crying while a song was playing on his show, sparking a meeting with BBC bosses amid concerns he’d come back to work too soon.
Rylan has now addressed the reports himself on social media, writing: “Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I’m good. I wasn’t but I am now x.”
A BBC spokesperson also added: “Following some time away from his show, we’re delighted Rylan is back on air.”
The former X Factor star recently addressed the breakdown of his marriage, claiming that he’d made “a number of mistakes” that led to himself and Dan splitting up.
In a statement to The Sun, Rylan said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.
“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”
He added: “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.
“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”
There were later rumours that Rylan and Dan are trying to give their relationship another chance, but they were then followed by reports the couple had split once again.
Neither party has commented on the reports officially, but Rylan did make a joke about downloading dating app Grindr during a recent appearance at the Attitude Awards.
As well as hosting his Radio 2 show, Rylan is currently back on TV hosting Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two.