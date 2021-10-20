Rylan Sets Record Straight On Reports BBC Bosses Had Concerns For His Welfare After He Returned To Work

Rylan Clark has set the record straight on reports there were concerns about his welfare following his return to work.

The presenter and DJ took time out of the spotlight earlier this year amid problems with his marriage to husband Dan Neal.

Rylan returned to his Saturday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show last month, with a report in The Sun since claiming it was subsequently suggested he took a year off work to focus on himself after appearing to have a breakdown while hosting his show.

The paper quoted an unnamed source that said Rylan was seen crying while a song was playing on his show, sparking a meeting with BBC bosses amid concerns he’d come back to work too soon.

Rylan has now addressed the reports himself on social media, writing: “Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I’m good. I wasn’t but I am now x.”

A BBC spokesperson also added: “Following some time away from his show, we’re delighted Rylan is back on air.”