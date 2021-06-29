Rylan Clark-Neal Speaks Out Amid Reports Of Split From Husband Dan

Rylan Clark-Neal has set the record straight amid reports about his recent split from his husband, Dan.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple had called it quits after five years of marriage.
The presenter has now addressed the break-up for the first time, claiming that he’d made “a number of mistakes” that “led to the breakdown” of the marriage.
In a statement to The Sun, Rylan said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.
“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”
In recent weeks, Rylan has been absent from a number of work commitments including his Radio 2 show and the semi-finals of Eurovision, which he usually commentates alongside Scott Mills.
The Supermarket Sweep host said that he is now taking “time away from work” as he is “seeking help” to overcome some personal issues.
He added: “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.
“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”
The former couple met in 2013, after Dan was evicted from the Big Brother house, while Rylan was working as host of spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.
A year later, they got engaged, and tied the knot in November 2015.
Following their wedding, Rylan and Dan made history as the first gay couple to co-present This Morning, which they did several times between 2016 and 2017.
Useful websites and helplines
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.