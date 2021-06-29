Rylan Clark-Neal Speaks Out Amid Reports Of Split From Husband Dan

Rylan Clark-Neal has set the record straight amid reports about his recent split from his husband, Dan. Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple had called it quits after five years of marriage. The presenter has now addressed the break-up for the first time, claiming that he’d made “a number of mistakes” that “led to the breakdown” of the marriage. In a statement to The Sun, Rylan said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair. “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan and Dan co-hosting This Morning together in 2016

In recent weeks, Rylan has been absent from a number of work commitments including his Radio 2 show and the semi-finals of Eurovision, which he usually commentates alongside Scott Mills. The Supermarket Sweep host said that he is now taking “time away from work” as he is “seeking help” to overcome some personal issues. He added: “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. “I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Rylan and Dan attending the British LGBT Awards in 2017