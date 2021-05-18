Rylan Clark-Neal Forced To Pull Out Of Eurovision Semi-Finals Due To Illness

Rylan Clark-Neal has been forced to drop out of covering this year’s Eurovision semi-finals due to an undisclosed illness.

On Tuesday night, Rylan was due to offer commentary on the Eurovision semis with Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes, but he’ll instead be replaced by Sara Cox.

Sara announced on her Radio 2 show on Monday: “I’m really excited, I’ve got a new little job this week. I will be co-hosting the Eurovision semi-finals on BBC Four.

“Rylan is unwell, so obvs we wish him better.”