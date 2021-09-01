Rylan Clark-Neal Set To Return To Work After Extended Break Amid Marriage Split

However, Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball announced on Wednesday morning that he will be back hosting his Saturday afternoon show on the station from this weekend.

The presenter has been absent from the airwaves and various TV jobs in recent months, following reports he had split from his husband of five years, Dan Clark-Neal.

Rylan Clark-Neal is set to return to work on his Radio 2 show this week following an extended break from the limelight.

She said: “I have some really wonderful news to share with you, Radio 2 listeners.

“Our dear friend and station buddy Rylan is gonna be back to his show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday.

“I know we’ve all missed him so much, so many of you wonderful listeners have reached out and sent him so much love. Well he’s gonna be back to his show. Oh I’ve missed you Rylan. 3pm to 6pm on Saturday.”

During his time away from the station, hosts including Oti Mabuse and Cat Deeley have stepped in to cover for Rylan.

The former X Factor star recently addressed the breakdown of his marriage, claiming that he’d made “a number of mistakes” that led to himself and Dan splitting up.

In a statement to The Sun, Rylan said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

He added: “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”