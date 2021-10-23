Rylan Gets The Thumbs Up From Have I Got News For You Viewers After Making Impressive Guest Debut

BBC Rylan on Have I Got News For You

Rylan Clark made quite the impression on Have I Got News For You viewers as he made his debut on the show on Friday night.

The It Takes Two presenter was praised online for his quick wit and jokes as he joined Ian Hislop’s team on the BBC topical panel show.

Guest presenter Jo Brand introduced Rylan to the show as a “broadcaster who says there should be a law that forces government ministers to answer questions properly when being interviewed”.

The political panel programme was discussing Wolverhampton’s Immensa Health Clinic, which is being investigated over a potential error with 43,000 negative Covid-19 results.

Jo joked: “Rylan I think you went to Immensa in Ibiza, didn’t you?” to which he replied, “I did, I was a gogo dancer there.”

She continued the gag by questioning if it was near to Pacha, a well-known Ibiza superclub, and further queried: “What is Pacha?”

Rylan replied: “I’m going to change your life Jo Brand.”

Jo asked the former X Factor contestant if he would stick to his offer and take her to Ibiza if she brought some Tena Lady, a female hygiene product for weak bladders.

He responded: “No need to bring the Tena Lady because I’ve already packed them, darling.”