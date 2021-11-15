Rylan at the Attitude Awards last month David M. Benett via Getty Images

Rylan Clark-Neal has marked the end of an era with the announcement he’s planning to ditch his iconic teeth.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host had his veneers fitted way back in 2013, after winning his series of Celebrity Big Brother, and in the time since, his eye-catching gnashers have become one of his trademarks.

However, on Monday afternoon, the Radio 2 presenter shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet, revealing that there was a big change in the works.

“After 8 years. It hurts, so much, but sometimes you just have to let go,” he wrote. “I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth.”

He added: “New smile imminent.”

Over the years, Rylan has taken plenty of stick about his teeth, which he’s mostly taken on the chin, saying shortly after having them done: “They are white but you know what, I’ve had a lot of stick with my teeth. It’s something I wanted done.

“I was in a position now to get them done. I like them and at the end of the day, the people that have been piping up about my teeth, half of them haven’t even got a tooth in their heads!”

In 2016, he described them as the “biggest mistake” of his life, but joked: “To be fair, they’ve earned me a lot of money.”

Rylan's dazzling veneers have attracted plenty of attention over the years Karwai Tang via Getty Images

After taking an extended break from his Radio 2 slot, he eventually returned to the show in September, and can currently be seen presenting Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on weeknights on BBC Two.