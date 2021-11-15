Entertainment

Rylan Clark-Neal Marks The End Of An Era As He Says Goodbye To His Iconic Teeth

"New smile imminent..."
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Rylan at the Attitude Awards last month
Rylan at the Attitude Awards last month
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Rylan Clark-Neal has marked the end of an era with the announcement he’s planning to ditch his iconic teeth.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host had his veneers fitted way back in 2013, after winning his series of Celebrity Big Brother, and in the time since, his eye-catching gnashers have become one of his trademarks.

However, on Monday afternoon, the Radio 2 presenter shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet, revealing that there was a big change in the works.

“After 8 years. It hurts, so much, but sometimes you just have to let go,” he wrote. “I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth.”

He added: “New smile imminent.”

Over the years, Rylan has taken plenty of stick about his teeth, which he’s mostly taken on the chin, saying shortly after having them done: “They are white but you know what, I’ve had a lot of stick with my teeth. It’s something I wanted done.

“I was in a position now to get them done. I like them and at the end of the day, the people that have been piping up about my teeth, half of them haven’t even got a tooth in their heads!”

In 2016, he described them as the “biggest mistake” of his life, but joked: “To be fair, they’ve earned me a lot of money.”

Rylan's dazzling veneers have attracted plenty of attention over the years
Rylan's dazzling veneers have attracted plenty of attention over the years
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Rylan recently returned to the spotlight, having taken some time out following his split from his husband of six years, Dan Clark-Neal.

After taking an extended break from his Radio 2 slot, he eventually returned to the show in September, and can currently be seen presenting Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on weeknights on BBC Two.

Daniel Welsh - Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Suggest a correction
uk celebrityrylan clarkrylan clark-neal