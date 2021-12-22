“In 2016 and 2017, I was up for the NTA and they asked me to present an award. I go backstage and see this guy walking towards me,” Rylan continued.

“He puts his hand out and says, ‘Rylan, it is so nice to meet you. I am such a big fan. My daughters absolutely love you and they will kill me if I don’t get a photo with you. Please can we have a photo together?’.

“I had a little reality check and thought, ‘I either punch him or do the decent thing for the daughters’. So I said, ‘Yes, absolutely’.”

Rylan added: “As I walked away, I turned around and said, ‘Mate, we have met before — on Chatty Man, in 2013. Do you remember slagging me off?’.”

Earlier this week, Rylan revealed he isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to his old teeth just yet, despite having his famous veneers removed last month.