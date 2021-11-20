Entertainment

Rylan Clark-Neal Jokes About New Teeth As He Admits He's 'Still Swollen' On It Takes Two

The presenter had his iconic veneers replaced earlier this week, and showed off the results during Friday's It Takes Two.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Rylan Clark-Neal hosting Friday's It Takes Two
Rylan Clark-Neal hosting Friday's It Takes Two
BBC

Rylan Clark-Neal couldn’t resist making a joke about his new veneers as he presented Friday’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

During the live show, the presenter interviewed Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden about their performance on Strictly last week, where they received mixed reviews for their Viennese Waltz.

Speaking about the dance, the McFly singer explained: “All through the week, my main note from Amy was to smile. That was the hardest bit! It was harder than any of the steps.

“You’re concentrating so much on the frame and the placement of your feet and everything that just smiling is actually really hard.”

“Well it is at the minute, yeah, I’ll tell you that,” Rylan interjected, referencing the fact he’d recently had new veneers fitted.

Tom and Amy were left howling at Rylan's comment
Tom and Amy were left howling at Rylan's comment
BBC

As Tom and Amy broke out into massive laughs, the host joked: “Woo! Still swollen! He’s still swollen!”

Tom then assured him the new teeth “look great”.

Rylan gave his new gnashers quite the TV debut at the beginning of the show, walking onto the set in a Phantom Of The Opera mask (ahead of Strictly’s Musicals Week special on Saturday night), before whipping it off for his introduction.

“Now when I thought about what musical best represented me, it could only be the one where a mysterious masked musical genius steals the show,” he joked.

Rylan channelled The Phantom Of The Opera during Friday's It Takes Two
Rylan channelled The Phantom Of The Opera during Friday's It Takes Two
BBC

Rylan first revealed he was planning to get new teeth in a tweet earlier this week, writing on Twitter: “After 8 years. It hurts so much, but sometimes you just have to let go. I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth. New smile imminent.”

He later showed off the results of the procedure on his Instagram page.

Daniel Welsh - Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Suggest a correction
uk celebrityStrictly Come Dancingrylan clark-nealtom fletcheramy dowden