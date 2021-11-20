Rylan Clark-Neal hosting Friday's It Takes Two BBC

Rylan Clark-Neal couldn’t resist making a joke about his new veneers as he presented Friday’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

During the live show, the presenter interviewed Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden about their performance on Strictly last week, where they received mixed reviews for their Viennese Waltz.

Speaking about the dance, the McFly singer explained: “All through the week, my main note from Amy was to smile. That was the hardest bit! It was harder than any of the steps.

“You’re concentrating so much on the frame and the placement of your feet and everything that just smiling is actually really hard.”

“Well it is at the minute, yeah, I’ll tell you that,” Rylan interjected, referencing the fact he’d recently had new veneers fitted.

Tom and Amy were left howling at Rylan's comment BBC

As Tom and Amy broke out into massive laughs, the host joked: “Woo! Still swollen! He’s still swollen!”

Tom then assured him the new teeth “look great”.

Rylan gave his new gnashers quite the TV debut at the beginning of the show, walking onto the set in a Phantom Of The Opera mask (ahead of Strictly’s Musicals Week special on Saturday night), before whipping it off for his introduction.

“Now when I thought about what musical best represented me, it could only be the one where a mysterious masked musical genius steals the show,” he joked.

Rylan channelled The Phantom Of The Opera during Friday's It Takes Two BBC

Rylan first revealed he was planning to get new teeth in a tweet earlier this week, writing on Twitter: “After 8 years. It hurts so much, but sometimes you just have to let go. I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth. New smile imminent.”

