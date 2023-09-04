Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at an Oscars after-party earlier this year Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are at the centre of fresh break-up rumours – and people are not handling it very well.

On Sunday, TMZ was the first to report that the Jonas Brothers singer and former Game Of Thrones actor were preparing to divorce after around four years of marriage.

People magazine subsequently quoted an undisclosed “source” who claimed that Joe had “retained a divorce lawyer”.

Neither party is yet to comment on the rumours publicly, but that hasn’t stopped fans over on X (formerly Twitter) from sharing their feelings anyway. And let’s just say, they’re not taking it very well.

wait what? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce?



That can’t be true 🥺🙏 !! — Sandhya 💛 (@SandhyaSays_) September 4, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie turner are getting a divorce 😭 love is lost — Lici (@BlondGirlGames) September 4, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner???? I can’t get over it pic.twitter.com/kVEKjkRanW — Lara Hopwood (@larahopwood) September 3, 2023

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER ARE GETTING DIVORCE LIKE WHAT THE FUCK IS GOIN ON WITH 2023 pic.twitter.com/Lik1UMtOWD — elsa (@mcclafloy) September 3, 2023

joe jonas wrote “hesitate” for sophie turner what do you mean they may now be getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/8NJL7EHiPg — rocelle (@labyrinthchorus) September 3, 2023

Me handling in an adult way the Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' breakup news pic.twitter.com/buXLcZRDlJ — elle ☂︎ | the somebody (@elleinthenet) September 4, 2023

sophie turner and joe jonas divorcing like i’m actually very affected by these news pic.twitter.com/XrfJONfZxl — 🛰️ (@watermeIonsugar) September 3, 2023

i’m about to become one of those people that say love is dead when celebrities break up wtf https://t.co/YC4B7xn0lV — h (@505suga) September 4, 2023

Omg they are one celeb couple that literally seemed so in love. I loved them together 😭 https://t.co/mXsSR3Tvon — Sean (@seanmcbay_) September 3, 2023

not believing the joe jonas and sophie turner divorce rumors until one of them pulls up the notes app to tell us themselves — kiara (@latinaladybird) September 3, 2023

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are my favorite tall queen and short king duo therefore this cannot be real — j (@formerscenegirl) September 3, 2023

No cause I will riot https://t.co/lyAHTtTaCm — pear (@perri_anneLove) September 3, 2023

what’s joe biden’s plan to stop joe jonas and sophie turner from getting divorced — pamela 💙🌊☀️ (@tisthepamseason) September 3, 2023

Sending my prayers to Joe & Sophie whatever going on whether is true or not true 🙏🏻 — RebekaHerr (@HerrRebeka) September 3, 2023

If someone, anyone could show me love exists that’d be nice https://t.co/uo5J3wkn31 — Dalty (@daltoncodyy) September 4, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Joe Jonas. Sophie Turner’s representatives declined to comment.

Joe and Sophie first began dating in 2017, and a year later announced their plans to wed.

They eventually tied the knot in 2019, first in a Las Vegas service following that year’s Billboard Music Awards, and later with a more lavish ceremony in Paris.

Sophie and Joe in May 2019 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Since then, the pair have become parents to three-year-old Willa and a second child, whose name they have not disclosed publicly, in 2022.

Joe is best known for his work alongside his siblings Nick and Kevin Jonas in The Jonas Brothers. He was also the frontman of the group DNCE, whose hit Cake By The Ocean reached number four in the UK in 2015.

Meanwhile, Sophie played Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, a role which earned her an Emmy in 2019.

She has also appeared in the true crime drama The Staircase and the films X-Men: Apocalypse and Do Revenge.