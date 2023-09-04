Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are at the centre of fresh break-up rumours – and people are not handling it very well.
On Sunday, TMZ was the first to report that the Jonas Brothers singer and former Game Of Thrones actor were preparing to divorce after around four years of marriage.
People magazine subsequently quoted an undisclosed “source” who claimed that Joe had “retained a divorce lawyer”.
Neither party is yet to comment on the rumours publicly, but that hasn’t stopped fans over on X (formerly Twitter) from sharing their feelings anyway. And let’s just say, they’re not taking it very well.
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Joe Jonas. Sophie Turner’s representatives declined to comment.
Joe and Sophie first began dating in 2017, and a year later announced their plans to wed.
They eventually tied the knot in 2019, first in a Las Vegas service following that year’s Billboard Music Awards, and later with a more lavish ceremony in Paris.
Since then, the pair have become parents to three-year-old Willa and a second child, whose name they have not disclosed publicly, in 2022.
Joe is best known for his work alongside his siblings Nick and Kevin Jonas in The Jonas Brothers. He was also the frontman of the group DNCE, whose hit Cake By The Ocean reached number four in the UK in 2015.
Meanwhile, Sophie played Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, a role which earned her an Emmy in 2019.
She has also appeared in the true crime drama The Staircase and the films X-Men: Apocalypse and Do Revenge.