Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Second Child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together.

A representative for the couple told People magazine: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

The couple are already parents to daughter Willa, who was born in July 2020.

The former Game Of Thrones star got fans talking when she made an appearance at the Met Ball in May, with some fans noticing she appeared to be cradling a baby bump in some photos.

In a follow-up interview with Elle magazine, Sophie confirmed that she is pregnant, describing the news as the “best blessing ever”.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

They eventually tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, before holding a second, more lavish, ceremony in Paris the following month.

Earlier this year, Sophie also spoke about how becoming parents led her to reassess her relationship with fame, stating they are “very protective” of their private life.

“You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool,” she told Elle. “And my daughter never asked for any of this.

“I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments.