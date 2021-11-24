Sophie Turner Takes Savage (And Very Explicit) Swipe At Joe Jonas' 'Purity Ring' In Comedy Roast

Sophie Turner pulled precisely no punches as she roasted her husband Joe Jonas, particularly when it came to the so-called “purity rings” he and his brothers wore in the early years of their fame.
The Game Of Thrones star was one of several speakers during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which saw Joe and his brothers on the receiving end of some barbed digs from comedians Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall, musician John Legend, pop star Niall Horan and, of course, their wives.
It was Sophie who really stole the show, though, when she laid into the singer over the abstinence ring he wore as a teenager.
“For those of you who don’t know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you’re abstaining from sex before marriage,” Sophie explained. “And the Jonas Brothers, they all had them.”
“Look,” she continued. “Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings, he was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”
Sophie added: “To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella. Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger hit me.
“And it’s also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.”
Joe previously dated Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid before he entered a relationship with his now-wife in 2016.
The pair tied the knot in 2019, first in Las Vegas and later held a second, more lavish, ceremony in Paris.
In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa.
The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now available to watch on Netflix.