Sophie Turner has had it with paparazzi – and she’s giving them a piece of her mind.

The Game Of Thrones actor shared an Instagram story earlier this week, condemning paparazzi for sneaking around taking photographs of her 10-month-old daughter Willa.

“I just woke up,” Sophie said at the start of the video. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I, and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.”

Sophie went on to say that Willa “did not ask for this life, to be photographed”.