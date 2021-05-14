Sophie Turner has had it with paparazzi – and she’s giving them a piece of her mind.
The Game Of Thrones actor shared an Instagram story earlier this week, condemning paparazzi for sneaking around taking photographs of her 10-month-old daughter Willa.
“I just woke up,” Sophie said at the start of the video. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I, and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.”
Sophie went on to say that Willa “did not ask for this life, to be photographed”.
“It’s fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission,” she continued.
“I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”
Sophie and her pop star husband Joe Jonas welcomed baby Willa in July 2020.
They kept the pregnancy and details about the birth very hush-hush ― following the couple’s practice during their relationship.
Back in 2017, a year into the couple’s romance, Turner told The Times that she and Joe were in a “very private relationship”.
Two years later, they tied the knot in two separate ceremonies. One happened in Las Vegas in May 2019, and the second took place the following month in France.
Joe said previously that falling in love with Turner “made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother” to his famous siblings.