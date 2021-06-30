Sophie Turner had a treat in store for fans as she celebrated two years of being married to Joe Jonas, sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps from their big day.
The Game Of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot in Las Vegas in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
Just over a month later, the couple held a second ceremony in the south of France, with Sophie taking a stroll down memory lane on the second anniversary of their nuptials.
Posting a photo of herself and Joe hand-in-hand on her Instagram page, she wrote: “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub.”
She then shared five more behind-the-scenes snaps, which included a picture of herself and her bridesmaids, a shot of the wedding cake and a candid photo of Sophie and Joe enjoying their first dance.
“I mean… fuck it, it’s been 2 years,” she joked, presumably referring to the secrecy that surrounded hers and Joe’s second ceremony.
Joe then shared some previously unseen pictures of his own, including a black-and-white shot of himself and Sophie having fun on the dance floor, and a Jonas Brothers performance that presumably took place during their reception.
“The best two years of my life,” he wrote. “Love you @SophieT”
Last year, Sophie and Joe welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, who will celebrate her first birthday next month.
Months after Willa was born, Sophie revealed she’d had her husband and daughter’s initials tattooed on her wrist.