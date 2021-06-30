ENTERTAINMENT
30/06/2021 11:46 BST

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Share Unseen Wedding Snaps On Their Second Anniversary

The two can be seen cutting a rug in new photos from their lavish reception.

Sophie Turner had a treat in store for fans as she celebrated two years of being married to Joe Jonas, sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps from their big day.

The Game Of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot in Las Vegas in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Just over a month later, the couple held a second ceremony in the south of France, with Sophie taking a stroll down memory lane on the second anniversary of their nuptials.

Posting a photo of herself and Joe hand-in-hand on her Instagram page, she wrote: “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub.”

She then shared five more behind-the-scenes snaps, which included a picture of herself and her bridesmaids, a shot of the wedding cake and a candid photo of Sophie and Joe enjoying their first dance.

“I mean… fuck it, it’s been 2 years,” she joked, presumably referring to the secrecy that surrounded hers and Joe’s second ceremony.

Joe then shared some previously unseen pictures of his own, including a black-and-white shot of himself and Sophie having fun on the dance floor, and a Jonas Brothers performance that presumably took place during their reception.

“The best two years of my life,” he wrote. “Love you @SophieT”

Last year, Sophie and Joe welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, who will celebrate her first birthday next month.

Months after Willa was born, Sophie revealed she’d had her husband and daughter’s initials tattooed on her wrist.

