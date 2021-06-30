Sophie Turner had a treat in store for fans as she celebrated two years of being married to Joe Jonas, sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps from their big day.

The Game Of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot in Las Vegas in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Just over a month later, the couple held a second ceremony in the south of France, with Sophie taking a stroll down memory lane on the second anniversary of their nuptials.

Posting a photo of herself and Joe hand-in-hand on her Instagram page, she wrote: “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub.”