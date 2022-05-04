Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Met Gala earlier this week Gotham via Getty Images

Sophie Turner has spoken out amid speculation that she and her husband Joe Jonas are expecting their second child.

The former Game Of Thrones star got fans talking when she made an appearance at the Met Ball on Monday night, with some fans noticing she appeared to be cradling a baby bump in some photos.

Advertisement

In a follow-up interview with Elle magazine, Sophie confirmed that she is pregnant, describing the news as the “best blessing ever”.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

Advertisement

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Sophie Turner is pregnant with her second child Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Sophie and Joe are already parents to a daughter named Willa, who was born in July 2020.

Advertisement

During the same interview, Sophie also spoke about how becoming parents led her to reassess her relationship with fame, stating they are “very protective” of their private life.

“You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool,” she insisted. “And my daughter never asked for any of this.

“I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments.

“It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do’. We’re quite strict about that.”

Advertisement

Sophie on the cover of Elle magazine Elle UK/Jem Mitchell

Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016, announcing their engagement a year later.

They eventually tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, before holding a second, more lavish, ceremony in Paris the following month.