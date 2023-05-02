Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. David Crotty via Getty Images

Sophie Turner has spoken out after unexpectedly posting a video of her eldest daughter, Willa, on social media ― following her previous vow never to do so.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram stories,” the Game Of Thrones actor wrote on her Instagram story on Monday.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for.

“Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.”

To ensure there’s no misunderstanding in the future, Sophie added: “If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake.

“I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

Sophie and her husband, Joe Jonas, have two children: two-year-old Willa and a baby girl whom they welcomed in 2022. The couple have not publicly shared the name of their second child.

The Emmy nominee has previously condemned paparazzi for photographing Willa during a public outing.

“I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter, and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she said in May 2021.

“It’s fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission,” she continued.