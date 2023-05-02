Florence Pugh Unveils New Buzzcut Hairstyle As She Makes Met Gala Debut

Florence Pugh at the 2023 Met Gala Taylor Hill via Getty Images

After cementing herself as a red carpet queen in recent history, Florence Pugh pulled out all the stops at this year’s Met Gala.

The Oscar nominee – who last week unveiled her latest stunning fashion campaign with Valentino – made her Met Ball debut at Monday night’s event, sporting an elaborate feathered headpiece and monochromatic dress with a black bow detail, in a nod to Karl Lagerfeld.

Florence also used the star-studded event to debut a brand new look, sporting a buzzcut hairstyle for the occasion.

Speaking to reporters as she made her way into the Met Ball, the Midsommar star explained she’d shaved her head for a role, as she’s currently filming We Live In Time with fellow Brit Andrew Garfield.

"I thought, ‘what better way to release it to the world than at the Met’?" Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Florence explained that shaving her head was “required for the job”, although it was something she “happily wanted to do”.

“I thought, ‘what better way to release it to the world than at the Met’?” she said.

“I’ve been keeping it under wraps for about three weeks now. I’m very happy to have it here with this look, it makes everything perfect.”

Fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli and Florence Pugh John Shearer via Getty Images

After initially winning praise for her leading performance in the drama Lady Macbeth, Florence earned her first Academy Award nomination in 2019 following her role in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

Since then, she’s shared the screen with Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, appeared in Netflix’s psychological drama The Wonder and collaborated with ex-partner Zach Braff on the film A Good Person.