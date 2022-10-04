Florence Pugh Rocks Another Sheer Valentino Look After Previous Fuss Over Her Exposed Nipples

The Don’t Worry Darling actor stepped out at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday in a stunning two-piece sheer ensemble embellished with gold sequins.

She wore nude underwear beneath the Valentino skirt and nothing under the matching top, finishing off the outfit with gold jewellery, bronzed makeup and a wet-look hairstyle.

Florence Pugh wore another sheer Valentino look after controversy over a different sheer look at the designer's haute couture show in Rome earlier this year. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

In July, Florence wore a see-through Valentino design to the brand’s haute couture show in Rome, which was met with many negative and sexist comments about her exposed breasts.

Responding to the reaction at the time, the British star told critics to “grow up”.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she wrote.

“I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive. I wore that dress because I know.”

“Fuckingfreethefuckingnipple,” she signed off the post.