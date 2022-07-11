Florence Pugh Wants To Know: 'Why Are You So Afraid Of Breasts?'

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images Are you uncomfortable by this? Florence Pugh doesn't care.

Today in people behaving badly on the internet, we have a selection of fools dunking on Florence Pugh’s wonderful princess tulle dress, because it was sheer and showed her nipples.

The actor, 26, appeared at Valentino’s latest fashion show wearing the pink number, which she says she knew would court controversy.

But like the badass she is, Pugh didn’t care, and posted on Instagram to not only call out the platform’s double standards when it comes to male and female nipples, but also the people who comment on her body.

In a post advocating for the ‘free the nipple’ campaign, which calls on media platforms to not censor out female nipples, Pugh wrote candidly about her body.

She said she was excited to wear the dress and “not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

But the reception of her outfit left her feeling somewhat deflated. She wrote: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

In doing so, Pugh raised a powerful point about why people are so afraid of breasts.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” she said.

“What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying?”

Pugh said thankfully she grew up watching women of all sizes and feels comfortable in herself, and others ought to do the same.

But it took her a while to come to terms with the ‘intricacies of my body that make me me’, adding that she’s happy with the ‘flaws’ she couldn’t bear to look at when she was 14.

She concluded: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…”

The post won a lot of love on social media, with many championing Pugh’s message.

One woman wrote: “Not even kidding when I say you truly inspired me to not give a f*** about when I wear a shirt without a bra. You’re incredibly beautiful.”

Another wrote: “YOU’RE AN INSPIRATION MISS PUGH! Thank you for talking about things other people are too afraid to bring up.”

It’s not the first time the Marvel star has won praise from people. Many also appreciated her body type, which isn’t always seen in Hollywood.

Florence Pugh and I have similar body structures 🥺 nice to feel represented — jess 🎃 (@jesssssmart) July 11, 2022

Have never felt confident in a crop top before but Florence Pugh said this was the day of body positivity so let’s keep this party going!!! pic.twitter.com/H5mY89KjKg — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) July 11, 2022

Just found out florence pugh and I have the same boobs, body confidence 📈📈📈 — Rachel || 251 (@fireonmarzzzz) July 10, 2022

i wish i had someone like florence pugh growing up. tho it’s wild how i’d look up to someone who is around my age that i don’t even know personally. but i was always constantly surrounded by people who always have something to say about my body, how i should look, etc — julia (@charliewattsons) July 10, 2022

So if you’re uncomfortable seeing Pugh rock her dress, ask yourselves why?