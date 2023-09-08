Here's How The British Group Ezra Collective Made Music History With Their Mercury Prize Win

Ezra Collective accepting their Mercury Prize win Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

London-based jazz five-piece Ezra Collective were awarded the coveted Mercury Music Prize on Thursday night.

Every year, the Mercury Prize is given to the album released by a British or Irish act in the past 12 months that is deemed the best by an independent panel.

Advertisement

As well as the standard trophy, the prestigious award – previously won by the likes of Pulp, Elbow, Ms Dynamite, Dave and Arlo Parks – is also accompanied by a £25,000 cash prize.

In 2023, nominees included Fred Again, Loyle Carner, J Hus, Jessie Ware and Raye, as well as former winners Arctic Monkeys and Young Fathers.

However, they were all pipped to the top prize by Ezra Collective’s second album Where I’m Meant To Be, hailed by the panel as an “uplifting and timely record that represents the very best of where we are now in 2023”.

The quintet performing during the Mercury Prize ceremony JMEnternational via Getty Images

Advertisement

This marks the first time in the Mercury Prize’s 30-year history that it’s been won by a jazz act.

Femi Koleoso, Ezra Collective’s drummer and bandleader, said on stage on Thursday: “We met in a youth club. This moment we’re celebrating right here is testimony to good, special people putting time and effort into [helping] young people to play music.”

“Let’s continue to support that,” he added.

The band share a group hug after their Mercury win Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Also among this year’s 12 Mercury Prize nominees were electronic duo Jockstrap, Irish folk band Lankum, singer-songwriter Olivia Dean and the rapper, singer and music producer Shygirl.