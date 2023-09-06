Cruz Beckham's New Tattoo Is A Fitting Tribute To Mum Victoria's Spice Girls Days

Cruz and Victoria Beckham David M. Benett via Getty Images

With David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest sons Brooklyn and Romeo already boasting their own elaborate collection of body art, it’s been revealed that Cruz is the latest member of the family to get inked.

The 18-year-old has already got a small number of tattoos, including a robot design and a record player, having started going under the needle on his 16th birthday.

He’s now unveiled his latest addition – and it’s a tribute to his mum’s days as part of the most iconic girl groups in history.

London-based tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy unveiled the results of Cruz’s latest tat earlier this week, with his new tattoo serving as a nod to Victoria’s time in the Spice Girls.

“I think we all get the vibe here don’t we?” the artist joked of the “Posh” design, adding: “Thank you for the trust my G.”

However, Cruz isn’t the only Beckham boy to keep it in the family when it comes to his tattoos.

Last year, Cruz’s elder brother Romeo unveiled a new design on the back of his neck, that was inspired by one of his dad’s previous tattoos.

David and Victoria are parents to four children; 24-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper.

Last year, the family got even bigger when Brooklyn tied the knot with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Recent rumours have suggested that Victoria could be reuniting with her former Spice Girls bandmates for an undisclosed project.

