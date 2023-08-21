Geri Horner Has Some Good News And Some Bad News Amid Spice Girls Glastonbury Rumours

Geri Horner at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Spice Girls singer Geri Horner has given an update amid persistent rumours that the group will be putting in an appearance at Glastonbury next year.

In recent history, band member Melanie C has made no secret of her hopes to get all five Spice Girls back together at the iconic festival, even going as far as saying it’s the one gig that would get Victoria Beckham out of her musical retirement.

Advertisement

While Victoria herself has refuted this, it was later reported by The Sun that the chart-topping group were “considering a headlining slot” on the Pyramid stage – and all five of them were planning to take part.

However, during an interview with the Sunday Times published over the weekend, Geri ruled this out – although she did tease that “at some point there will be something”.

The Spice Girls in 1998 Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Mel B let slip earlier this year that all five Spice Girls were working on a mysterious new project, which they had recently put the finishing touches on.

Advertisement

“We are doing something together as the Spice Girls,” Mel said in July. “It has always been me kind of championing everybody together. But this time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘come on, let’s all do something’.

“So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon. It is about fucking time.”

The Spice Girls in 2012 via Associated Press

The Spice Girls last performed together at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.