Victoria Beckham Gives Fans A Rare Listen To Her Vocals And Hints At Possible Spice Girls Tour

Victoria and David Beckham Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has spiced up our the start of the week with a brilliant video of herself singing – yes, actually singing – one of the Spice Girls’ biggest hits.

Nowadays, Victoria prefers to be known as a fashion designer rather than a popstar and famously skipped the group’s most recent reunion tour in 2019.

Advertisement

However, in a brand new video shared on TikTok, Posh Spice can be seen belting out Say You’ll Be There on karaoke with the help of her husband, David.

The clip sees the couple performing at a private party held to celebrate David’s football team Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi.

The caption reads “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!” and has sent fans into overdrive.

“Yeeeeeees! We need this comeback!!!!” wrote one TikTok user, before another added: “This is AMAZING!!! Posh is back!!”

Advertisement

A third said: “Now can you do that on tour please.”

Victoria also posted a shorter clip from the duet on Instagram, where she added the caption: “Just a casual night out in Miami.”

“No really I did not drink that much,” she quipped, followed by a string of drink emojis that suggest the opposite might be true.

Rumours of another Spice Girls reunion have been swirling for years and Mel B added fuel to the fire earlier this month, when she suggested they could be getting back together as a five-piece.

She told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph: “We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together. But this time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘come on, let’s all do something’.

“So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon. It is about fucking time.”

The Spice Girls last performed as a five-piece in 2012 at the London Olympics Closing Ceremony, and it has been claimed all five members could be set to come together again for a headline set at next year’s Glastonbury.

Advertisement

Despite previously deciding against touring, Victoria has remained close to her former bandmates with Mel B and Mel C both attending her son Brooklyn’s wedding in Florida last year.