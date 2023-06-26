Melanie C Just Reignited Our Hopes For A Spice Girls Set At Glastonbury Next Year

Melanie C at the Monaco Grand Prix last month David M. Benett via Getty Images

Spice Girls singer Melanie C has reignited fans’ hopes that we might see the iconic girl band performing on the Glastonbury stage in the near future.

Over the weekend, Mel performed a set at Worthy Farm, where she sang a handful of Spice Girls hits alongside her own solo material.

Advertisement

During the show, she teased that the Spice Girls tracks could serve as a “warm-up for next year”, following long-standing rumours the chart-topping band could reunite as a five-piece for the first time in over a decade to appear in Glastonbury’s so-called “legends” slot.

Speaking to the BBC after the performance, Melanie C insisted that all four of her bandmates would be up for performing on the Pyramid Stage, despite Victoria Beckham’s previous protestations to the contrary.

The Spice Girls pictured during their last public appearance as a five-piece in 2013 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready,” she said. “So, if I can drag the other girls along... I say ‘drag’ the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

Advertisement

“It’s just getting it together, the timing being right.”

Not naming any names, Melanie added: “And it’s quite daunting, some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years.

“But I think… we call [playing Glastonbury] ‘the bucket list’, because as an artist it really is the ultimate.”

Mel has previously made no secret of her hopes to get all five Spice Girls back together at Glasto, claiming in July 2021: “I know that Mrs Beckham would love to do Glastonbury.

″[Glastonbury] is something that I know has been rumoured a lot, it’s never really been seriously talked about, but we do constantly talk about getting back on stage. Because those shows in 2019 were incredible, and we’d love to do it again – once the world allows.”

The Spice Girls in 1997 Pool ARNAL/CHARRIAU via Getty Images

Advertisement

However, Victoria later insisted: “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but you know, I think with everything else that I’ve got going on, with my fashion and my beauty line, four children… I just couldn’t commit to that.

“But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls, I love the girls, I really really enjoy singing Spice Girls if I’m doing karaoke, but I think I’d better leave it there.”

The Spice Girls last performed together as a five-piece at the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Seven years later, they took part in a UK stadium tour, which Victoria was not a part of.