Melanie C Hilariously Shades Another Spice Girl In Victoria Beckham's Birthday Message

Spice Girls singer Melanie C couldn’t resist poking a bit of fun at one of her former bandmates as she celebrated Victoria Beckham’s birthday.
On Monday morning, the I Turn To You singer shared a special message for her fashion designer friend, which we don’t think Geri Horner would thank her for.
“Happy Birthday Victoria!” she wrote, joking: “If you’re feeling a bit old today remember we’re still younger than Geri! (Love you Ginge!)”
Alongside some throwback snaps of herself and Victoria, she added: “Have the most wonderful day, love you to pieces and I miss sharing the stage with you, hoping we can do it again some day.”
While Mel and Victoria were both original members of the Spice Girls, the latter made the decision not to reunite with the rest of the group for their 2019 stadium tour.
Since then, Mel C has made no secret of her hopes to have Victoria return to the group, once declaring that a spot on the Glastonbury line-up would be the one event she’d come back for (although Posh herself later denied that this was the case).
As well as Mel C, Spice Girls stars Emma Bunton and Geri Horner have also shared special messages for Victoria on her birthday.
“Happy birthday [Victoria], wishing you a fantastic year ahead,” Geri wrote, while Emma said: “You’re a superwoman! My Spice sister, we love you to bits.”
Victoria’s husband David also shared an adorable message for her on Monday, celebrating her achievements and their family life together.