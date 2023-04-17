Melanie C Hilariously Shades Another Spice Girl In Victoria Beckham's Birthday Message

Melanie C and Victoria Beckham David M Bennett/Jeff Spicer/Getty

Spice Girls singer Melanie C couldn’t resist poking a bit of fun at one of her former bandmates as she celebrated Victoria Beckham’s birthday.

On Monday morning, the I Turn To You singer shared a special message for her fashion designer friend, which we don’t think Geri Horner would thank her for.

“Happy Birthday Victoria!” she wrote, joking: “If you’re feeling a bit old today remember we’re still younger than Geri! (Love you Ginge!)”

Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham! If you’re feeling a bit old today remember we’re still younger than Geri! (Love you Ginge!)



Have the most wonderful day, love you to pieces and I miss sharing the stage with you, hoping we can do it again some day 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3WXxyNzXMy — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) April 17, 2023

Alongside some throwback snaps of herself and Victoria, she added: “Have the most wonderful day, love you to pieces and I miss sharing the stage with you, hoping we can do it again some day.”

While Mel and Victoria were both original members of the Spice Girls, the latter made the decision not to reunite with the rest of the group for their 2019 stadium tour.

Since then, Mel C has made no secret of her hopes to have Victoria return to the group, once declaring that a spot on the Glastonbury line-up would be the one event she’d come back for (although Posh herself later denied that this was the case).

The Spice Girls at the launch of the West End musical Viva Forever in 2012 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

As well as Mel C, Spice Girls stars Emma Bunton and Geri Horner have also shared special messages for Victoria on her birthday.

“Happy birthday [Victoria], wishing you a fantastic year ahead,” Geri wrote, while Emma said: “You’re a superwoman! My Spice sister, we love you to bits.”

Happy birthday, @victoriabeckham 🥳 You’re a superwoman! My Spice sister, we love you to bits ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HU5ovOXd9R — Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) April 17, 2023