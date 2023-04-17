David and Victoria Beckham at the 2018 Fashion Awards Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

David Beckham has heaped praise on his wife Victoria in a celebratory post to mark her 49th birthday.

While the former England captain and Spice Girls star have become known in recent years for sharing a string of nostalgic snaps of one another on important family occasions, David took a rather different approach on Victoria’s big day.

Alongside a simple black-and-white snap of himself kissing the fashion designer on the nose, David wrote on his Instagram page on Monday: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy, someone who inspires us every single day.”

Tagging Victoria, as well as their three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper, he added: “We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day… happy Birthday.”

The Beckham family – minus eldest son Brooklyn – in November 2022 David M. Benett via Getty Images

David and Victoria first met at a football match in 1997, when he was still playing for Manchester United and she was part of the chart-topping pop group the Spice Girls.

After around a year of dating, they announced their engagement and tied the knot four months later in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, just outside Dublin, which was famously shot for OK! Magazine.

The couple share four children: 24-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz and 11-year-old Harper.

In April 2022, the Beckham family gained a new member when David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn married his wife, the actor, model and filmmaker Nicola Peltz Beckham.