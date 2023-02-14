David And Victoria Beckham Take Us All On A Nostalgia Trip With Rare Snaps For Valentine's Day

David and Victoria Beckham in New York last year Gotham via Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham went on a little nostalgia trip in honour of Valentine’s Day, and took us all along for the ride.

To mark the big day on Tuesday morning, both stars shared some rare snaps depicting the pair at the peak of their “Posh and Becks” era as they reflected on their relationship.

“26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much,” Victoria wrote alongside a photo of herself and David on holiday together in 1999.

“Happy Valentine’s to my valentine,” David then wrote, tagging their four children and adding: “We love you.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you all so much too!!!” Victoria then added in the comments.

Meanwhile, David paid homage to Victoria’s days in the Spice Girls with an additional post on his Instagram story.

David and Victoria first met at a football match in 1997, when he was playing for Manchester United and she was still best known for being Posh Spice.

After around a year of dating, they announced their engagement and tied the knot four months later in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, just outside Dublin, which was famously shot for OK! Magazine.

The couple share four children: 23-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, 17-year-old Cruz and 11-year-old Harper.

Last year, the Beckham family gained a new member when David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn married his wife, the actor, model and filmmaker Nicola Peltz Beckham.