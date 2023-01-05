Victoria Beckham Sticks Up For Son Brooklyn After His Beef Recipe Video Raises Eyebrows

Victoria Beckham in Paris last month Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has jumped to the defence of her eldest son Brooklyn after his recipe for beef raised eyebrows.

On Wednesday, the model-turned-aspiring-photographer-turned-aspiring-chef shared a video on his Instagram showing his method for making what he described as a Michelin-standard Sunday roast.

However, it seemed that not everyone was convinced with his method of cooking, with several media outlets reporting that many people had been put off by how rare Brooklyn was serving the meat.

Following this, his famous mum Victoria shared her take on the matter over on her Instagram story.

“Inspiration for this Sunday’s roast,” she wrote alongside the clip of Brooklyn in the kitchen. “I’ll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!”

Turning her attention to Brooklyn’s detractors, Victoria added: “It’s rare, people, not raw.”

Back in 2021, Brooklyn made an infamous appearance on Good Morning America, which was met with some derision after he was seen cooking a bacon and egg sandwich on air.

Taking on his critics in a subsequent interview for Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood issue last year, the 23-year-old said: “I always wish them well, the haters. I’m just doing what I love doing, staying healthy, being happy, and that’s what it is.”

He added: “I don’t understand why people still think that I try and act like a professional, because I’m absolutely not.

“I’ve always said, this is the very beginning. I have a lot to learn. I’m probably never going to stop learning.”

On his future career ambitions, Brooklyn said: “He explained: “I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking.

“I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”