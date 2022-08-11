Brookyln Peltz Beckham Hits Back At Critics Of His Cooking Aspirations

Brooklyn Beckham ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has taken on his detractors since breaking into the world of cooking.

The eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children, who previously studied photography, took an interest in the culinary world during lockdown, and amassed a loyal following on social media thanks to videos of him in the kitchen.

However, when this popularity began to translate into cooking appearances on US television – including on James Corden’s Late, Late Show and The Today Show – some began taking issue.

The latter appearance, which saw him cooking a bacon and egg sandwich on live TV, proved to be particularly irksome for some viewers, who called Brooklyn’s credentials as a cook into question.

Social media sensation @brooklynbeckham joins us in Studio 1A to make an English breakfast sandwich. pic.twitter.com/Uy8mEfLZbD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2021

In a new interview with Variety for their Power Of Young Hollywood issue, the 23-year-old took his critics head-on.

“I always wish them well, the haters,” he told the outlet. “I’m just doing what I love doing, staying healthy, being happy, and that’s what it is. I hope they like my next video.”

Later in the interview, he added: “I don’t understand why people still think that I try and act like a professional, because I’m absolutely not.

“I’ve always said, this is the very beginning. I have a lot to learn. I’m probably never going to stop learning.”

On his move from photography into cooking, Brooklyn said: “I really enjoyed it for a couple of years, I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies.

“I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn also spoke at length about his career ambitions.

He explained: “I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking.

“I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”

He also shared his plans to launch a “branded product ‘in the sauce department’” later in 2022.

During the interview, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham also took the opportunity to address speculation about their private life – most notably rumours the latter is involved in a feud with her mother-in-law.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced that they were engaged in July 2020, after around eight months of dating.

The pair finally held their big day in April of this year, with a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s family estate in Florida.