Brooklyn Beckham made his TV cooking debut on Wednesday when he made an appearance on The Today Show, and to say it got a mixed response would be putting it mildly.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham recently tried his hand at cooking on social media, which naturally translated to being invited along to the US daytime show to make what was described as an “English breakfast sandwich”.

Introduced as a “social media sensation and our friend”, Brooklyn told hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb: “I’ve always loved food. And obviously when quarantine hit, I just really started to really get into it. My fiancée started filming me and I started posting it, and it’s just something that I just love doing.”

After a quick shout-out to fiancée Nicola Peltz and some chat about how his dad loves cooking “anything… risotto, pasta, steak”, Brooklyn got started, and proceeded to whip up some bacon, egg and sausages.