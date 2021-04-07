Brooklyn Beckham's Fiancée Nicola Peltz Unveils New Tattoo In Tribute To Him

Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn also posted a snap of the tattoo on Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son already has a number of tats in honour of Nicola, revealing he’d had a love letter written by his fiancée permanently etched at the top of his back earlier this year. The message reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. “You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.” This was located underneath an already-existing tattoo of Nicola’s eyes on the base of his neck.

More recently, Brooklyn also had “Gina” – the name of Nicola’s late grandmother – inked on him, apparently as a birthday present for his fiancée. Last month, the couple made headlines when Nicola shared details of a rather unorthodox present for Brooklyn, revealing she’d had their wisdom teeth coated in gold and made into necklaces for one another. Whatever happened to a nice tie, eh?