Brooklyn Beckham's Fiancée Nicola Peltz Unveils New Tattoo In Tribute To Him

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz has unveiled a new tattoo in tribute to her future husband.
Nicola, who has been engaged to Victoria and David’s eldest son since July 2020, revealed the new body art on her Instagram story.
After spending Easter with Brooklyn and his family, she posted a photo of his name written in ink on her back.
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son already has a number of tats in honour of Nicola, revealing he’d had a love letter written by his fiancée permanently etched at the top of his back earlier this year.
The message reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.
“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.”
This was located underneath an already-existing tattoo of Nicola’s eyes on the base of his neck.
More recently, Brooklyn also had “Gina” – the name of Nicola’s late grandmother – inked on him, apparently as a birthday present for his fiancée.
Last month, the couple made headlines when Nicola shared details of a rather unorthodox present for Brooklyn, revealing she’d had their wisdom teeth coated in gold and made into necklaces for one another.
Whatever happened to a nice tie, eh?
Brooklyn and Nicola – best known for her work in the TV series Bates Motel – confirmed they were an item in January 2020, revealing they were engaged six months later.
He previously dated former child star Chloe Grace Moretz and model Lexi Wood.