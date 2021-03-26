Brooklyn Beckham has showed off some unusual new jewellery gifted to him by his fiancée Nicola Peltz – and when we say it’s a lot to sink your teeth into, we really mean it.
On Thursday night, Brooklyn and Nicola unveiled their matching necklaces on their Instagram stories, adorned with what looked to be gold-plated teeth.
Nicola wrote: “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend.”
Seemingly over the moon he can now wear his bethrothed’s gnashers wherever he goes, Brooklyn wrote on his own story: “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé[e].
“I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you.”
In a separate post, he continued: “Words can’t describe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz… I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever.”
After debuting her new dental-themed bling, Nicola also revealed a new tattoo, based on a photograph Brooklyn had recently taken.
Showing off the fresh ink, she explained: “@BrooklynBeckham took the most beautiful picture of a butterfly on set and now this [tattoo].”
Earlier this year, Brooklyn revealed a new addition to his own ever-growing tat collection, which was inspired by Nicola.
He shared a picture of a fresh tattoo of a love letter his fiancée had written him at the top of his back.
The tattoo – situated beneath an already-existing image of Nicola’s eyes – reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.
“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.”