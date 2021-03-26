Brooklyn Beckham has showed off some unusual new jewellery gifted to him by his fiancée Nicola Peltz – and when we say it’s a lot to sink your teeth into, we really mean it. On Thursday night, Brooklyn and Nicola unveiled their matching necklaces on their Instagram stories, adorned with what looked to be gold-plated teeth. Nicola wrote: “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend.”

Instagram/Nicola Peltz A screenshot of Nicola's Instagram story

Seemingly over the moon he can now wear his bethrothed’s gnashers wherever he goes, Brooklyn wrote on his own story: “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé[e]. “I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you.” In a separate post, he continued: “Words can’t describe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz… I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever.”

Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn praised Nicola's gift on his own Instagram story

After debuting her new dental-themed bling, Nicola also revealed a new tattoo, based on a photograph Brooklyn had recently taken. Showing off the fresh ink, she explained: “@BrooklynBeckham took the most beautiful picture of a butterfly on set and now this [tattoo].”

Instagram/Nicola Peltz Nicola and Brooklyn have been engaged since July 2020

Earlier this year, Brooklyn revealed a new addition to his own ever-growing tat collection, which was inspired by Nicola. He shared a picture of a fresh tattoo of a love letter his fiancée had written him at the top of his back.