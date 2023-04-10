Brooklyn And Nicola Peltz-Beckham Joined By Victoria And David On First Wedding Anniversary

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham had some guests as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the weekend – his parents.
Victoria said it was “so special” to share in Brooklyn and Nicola’s celebrations, as she posted a photo of the four of them together on Instagram.
Showing Brooklyn holding a huge cake adorned with pictures of him and Nicola, Posh wrote: “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. We love you.”
Nicola commented: “Today was so fun! We love you so much.”
The couple – who married in a ceremony held at her parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz’s Palm Beach estate in Florida last year – also shared their own tributes to one another on their first wedding anniversary.
Nicola wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle. I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you.”
Revealing some of her family were also in attendance on Sunday, she continued: “Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy and she was so happy!)”
BBrooklyn also shared a collection of old photos, writing: “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x
“Here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young [sic].”
Brooklyn recently claimed to have as many as 70 tattoos inspired by his wife, and last month unveiled another inking honouring Nicola.
Showing off a “portrait” of her on his right bicep during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson’s US talk show, he added: “And I actually got, on the same day, some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle to.”