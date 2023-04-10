Brooklyn And Nicola Peltz-Beckham Joined By Victoria And David On First Wedding Anniversary

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham had some guests as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the weekend – his parents.

David and Victoria joined the couple as they marked one year of marriage on Sunday.

Victoria said it was “so special” to share in Brooklyn and Nicola’s celebrations, as she posted a photo of the four of them together on Instagram.

Showing Brooklyn holding a huge cake adorned with pictures of him and Nicola, Posh wrote: “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. We love you.”

Nicola commented: “Today was so fun! We love you so much.”

The couple – who married in a ceremony held at her parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz’s Palm Beach estate in Florida last year – also shared their own tributes to one another on their first wedding anniversary.

Nicola wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle. I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you.”

Revealing some of her family were also in attendance on Sunday, she continued: “Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy and she was so happy!)”

BBrooklyn also shared a collection of old photos, writing: “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x

“Here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young [sic].”

Brooklyn recently claimed to have as many as 70 tattoos inspired by his wife, and last month unveiled another inking honouring Nicola.

