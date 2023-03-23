Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Unveils Huge New Tattoo Of Wife Nicola's Face

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has unveiled another tattoo in honour of his wife Nicola.

The model-turned-aspiring-photographer-turned-aspiring-chef, who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, previously claimed to have as many as 70 tattoos inspired by his wife, which he was asked about during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson’s US talk show.

When the Oscar winner asked her guest about his “latest tattoo”, Brooklyn rolled up his sleeve to reveal a “portrait” of Nicola on his right bicep.

“That’s my latest one,” he explained. “And I actually got, on the same day, some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle to.”

“He’s so sentimental!” J-Hud then enthused.

Among Brooklyn’s existing tats are a sketch of Nicola’s eyes, the name “Gina” – in tribute to her late grandmother – and a love letter his wife once wrote him.

“My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious,” the message, inked on his back, reads. “I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always.”

Brooklyn and Nicola are now approaching their first wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in April 2022.