Victoria And David Beckham Prove They're Strictly Contestants In Waiting As They Learn To Salsa

Victoria and David Beckham at a Salsa dance class Instagram

With casting for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing underway, it seems like the BBC should be putting all its efforts into securing a certain celebrity couple for the new series.

It turns out David and Victoria Beckham have been learning to Salsa – and they’ve got the moves.

In a video posted on Instagram, Victoria told her more than 30 million followers that she and her husband were joining daughter Harper for a Latin dance class.

Advertisement

She showed David warming up in an underground car park, before asking how he was feeling.

He replied: “This down here feels great (gesturing below his waist), but this up here feels a bit tight (gesturing above his waist).”

“Are you struggling to loosen up?… Are you struggling?” Victoria joked.

Explaining her decision to wear black stilettos for the dance class, saying: “I’ve got my shoes on, they’re embarrassed I’m wearing heels but I’m going to show them how it’s done.”

However, the couple appeared to be naturals on the dancefloor, as their instructor counted them through the Salsa routine.

Advertisement

While there’s definitely room for improvement, it’s a solid “SEVEN!” from us.

Len Goodman on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Last month, David and Victoria went on a little nostalgia trip in honour of Mother’s Day, and took us all along for the ride.

To mark the occasion, the former England captain celebrated not only his fashion designer wife, but their own mothers.

“Growing up I couldn’t have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mum,” David wrote. “Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children, who inspires them, keeps them grounded and, the most important thing, showers them with love every single minute of every day.

“Thank you for everything you do for me and our beautiful babies,” he added, sharing a string of candid family snaps alongside his tribute.

Advertisement

Victoria also celebrated being a mum in a post of her own.

“I feel blessed every day to be a mummy.I love you all so so much,” she wrote alongside photos of herself with her four children.

Joking about her reputation for looking rather glum during public appearances, Victoria added: “You make me smile (controversial) every day and prouder than you could ever know.