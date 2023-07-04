David Beckham Throws It Right Back To The 'Posh And Becks' Era In Brilliant Anniversary Post

Victoria and David Beckham in Paris last week. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

David Beckham posted the ultimate throwback photo to celebrate his and wife Victoria’s wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, David took his Instagram followers on quite the nostalgia trip, back to the “Posh and Becks” era, sharing a photo of himself and Victoria in the early years of their romance.

In the picture, the former England striker was seen showcasing an extremely 90s curtains hairstyle, while Victoria sported a scraped-back do and some very plucked brows (a trend she spoke about falling victim to earlier this year).

“24 years and counting,” David wrote, alongside the elderly man and woman emojis. “To the best wife, mummy and drinking partner (most of the time). Happy Anniversary love [you] so much.”

Meanwhile, Victoria shared a short clip of herself and David cutting their wedding cake using a sword on their big day, in a nostalgic Instagram post of her own.

David and Victoria first met at a football match in 1997, when he was still playing for Manchester United and she was part of the chart-topping pop group, Spice Girls.

After around a year of dating, they announced their engagement and tied the knot four months later in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, just outside Dublin, which was famously shot for OK! Magazine.

The couple now share four children: 24-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz and 11-year-old Harper.