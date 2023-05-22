Victoria Beckham Names The One Boundary With Husband David She's Still Keen To Uphold

David and Victoria Beckham pictured in New York last year Gotham via Getty Images

Despite being married for more than 20 years, Victoria Beckham has revealed there’s one boundary with husband David she’s not willing to cross.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times to promote her beauty line, the Spice Girls singer spoke candidly about the aging process, insisting: “I am comfortable with who I am, I accept how I look, I make the best of what I have.

“I feel, professionally and personally, really accomplished at 49. I consider how I apply my make-up. But I like how it feels being older.

“I wouldn’t want to be 25 again. I was the kind of young woman who would look in the mirror and see what needed to be improved upon, as opposed to what actually looked OK.”

Despite this, she said she is yet to allow her husband of 23 years to see her without her eyebrows drawn on, having apparently fallen victim to the over-plucking trend of the 90s and 2000s.

“If you saw me without it you’d be horrified”, she insisted. “David has never seen me without my brows. They’re the first thing I do: wake up, put on the brow.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Victoria shared footage of David trying out her beauty line himself, prompting one particular comment to go viral:

Blend it like Beckham 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EXTedaJAQP — LCB Justice for JD🏴☠️ &MM🌹 (@CrazyNana1974) May 20, 2023

Victoria and David tied the knot in 1999 and share four children: 24-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz and 11-year-old Harper.