David and Victoria Beckham James Shaw/Shutterstock

It may have been her husband David’s birthday, but Victoria Beckham took the opportunity to give everyone a present to mark the occasion.

Posting on her Instagram on Tuesday, the former Spice Girls singer shared a candid snap of her husband of 24 years in a hot tub wearing nothing but a beanie hat and some see-through white underwear.

“Let’s all celebrate [David]!!” she wrote. “You’re welcome!”

In another, decidedly less sultry, post, Victoria wrote: “Happy Birthday David, we love you sooooo much.

“The most amazing husband and incredible daddy. You are our everything.”

Victoria also shared a number of celebratory posts on her Instagram story, including one of herself and David in the middle of a dance lesson.

Meanwhile, another candid photo appeared to show her cradling his foot while they lay on a beach.

Victoria Beckham shared a number of social media posts for her husband David's birthday Instagram/Victoria Beckham

And, of course, the rest of the Beckham family also shared their own posts to mark their dad’s birthday.

“Happy birthday old man,” eldest son Brooklyn wrote alongside an old snap of himself and David. “Love you so much.”

Middle son Romeo shared the same message, while 18-year-old Cruz wrote on his Instagram story that his dad “inspires me every day”.

David’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham posted a message of her own message on her Instagram story, writing: “Happy birthday… we love you!”

David and Victoria are also parents to an 11-year-old daughter, Harper.

The couple first met at a football match in 1997, when David was still playing for Manchester United and Victoria was part of the chart-topping pop group the Spice Girls.