Victoria Beckham Jokes Husband David Is ‘Such A Tosser’ As He Shows Off Pancake Skills

It’s not just a football that David Beckham has a talent for controlling – it turns out he’s pretty nifty when it comes to tossing pancakes too.

The former footballer really got into the spirit of Shrove Tuesday when he rustled up some pancakes for his wife Victoria and 11-year-old daughter, Harper, at their London home.

David shared a video on Tuesday of himself in the kitchen as Victoria looked on, and even drew on his football skills when one pancake ended up landing on his chest.

Advertisement

“Told you I Still got it @victoriabeckham,” he joked.

“So it’s Pancake Day and David is tossing away,” Victoria wrote. “That’s impressive, he is so good at tossing.

David then asked Victoria: “Darling, what do you want on your pancake?”

As he held up a jar of syrup, the former Spice Girl cheekily quipped: “I love me some sticky stuff. You’re such a tosser.”

Victoria!

Meanwhile, Harper couldn’t resist taking on her dad in the flipping stakes but didn’t fair quite so well.

Advertisement

“What can I say… she gets it from me!” Victoria laughed.

Last week, David and Victoria went on a little nostalgia trip in honour of Valentine’s Day, and took us all along for the ride.

To mark the big day, the couple shared some rare snaps depicting the pair at the peak of their “Posh and Becks” era as they reflected on their relationship.

“26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much,” Victoria wrote alongside a photo of herself and David on holiday together in 1999.

“Happy Valentine’s to my valentine,” David then wrote, tagging their four children and adding: “We love you.”

Advertisement

“Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you all so much too!!!” Victoria then added in the comments.

Meanwhile, David paid homage to Victoria’s days in the Spice Girls with an additional post on his Instagram story.