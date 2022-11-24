Will Young Labels David Beckham 'Greedy' Over 'Odious' Qatar Ambassador Deal

Will Young and David Beckham Getty

Will Young has branded David Beckham “greedy” after the footballer became a paid ambassador for Qatar ahead of this year’s World Cup.

The Leave Right Now singer also pushed for the former England footballer to take action after he signed a controversial deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.

On Sunday, the tournament kicked off in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and could lead to seven years in prison, with sexual activity between men potentially resulting in the death penalty.

Will posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday to say he was “disappointed” in the former England captain and urged him to make an annual financial donation to help LGBTQIA+ charities in Qatar.

He wrote: “Qatar is of course not the only country in the world with appalling records on human rights. The argument that sport is not political is duplicitous and two-faced.

“What is undoubtedly clear however is a star like you @davidbeckham, who I once sang for (not for any money I hasten to add) at your birthday has disappointed me more than I can say.

“Our paths crossed a fair few times due to being with 19 Management and you were always friendly and generous. People do things for money, we all know that.”

He continued: “Here is what irks me the most – not a WHISPER from yourself David to show solidarity, not a WHISPER from yourself to show support for the practical massacre of migrant workers, not a WHISPER David to help LGBTQIA+ communities living under constant danger.

“The decision to take the alleged £150 million over 15 years is greedy enough, the burying of your head in the sand from you, your team and your advisers is repellent and cowardice personified.”

The Pop Idol winner, who wrote a book in 2020 exploring his experience of gay shame, then urged the sportsman to donate £1 million to LGBTQIA+ charities in Qatar for every year he is a paid ambassador.

“Can something be salvaged from this odious deal?” Will asked. “Perhaps those funds can help provide much-needed safety to those living in terror whilst your posters smile down on the people of Qatar.”

Will’s message comes after Joe Lycett donated £10,000 of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities after he urged Beckham to end his ambassadorship deal before the tournament started.

The comedian appeared to shred the cash in a video shared on social media on the same day as the opening game of the World Cup, but later revealed he did not actually destroy the money and had donated it instead.