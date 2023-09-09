Miley Cyrus Says She Duped Her Grandma Into Baking Edibles: 'RIP, She'll Never Know'

Miley Cyrus performing in Brazil last year Mauricio Santana via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’ hosting gig at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards led to her grandma unknowingly baking edibles with Snoop Dogg.

In a clip from her Used to Be Young TikTok series, Miley explained that when she hosted the award show, she wanted to include her grandma, the Flaming Lips, drag queens and her pet pig. Snoop Dogg was “the perfect kind” of connection for a sketch, she added.

“It’s my grandma doing what grandmas do — baking cookies — but what she doesn’t know is that they were actual edibles. RIP, she’ll never know,” said Miley of her grandmother Loretta Finley, who died in 2020.

In the VMAs bit, Snoop Dogg asks if the Flowers singer wants to “feel even better” during the ceremony. The rapper reveals that he made some “strong” brownies with an “OG”.

“An old granny. Specifically, your mammie,” Snoop clarified before flashing back to scenes that show Loretta baking in a kitchen with eyes that shoot lasers.

Later in the sketch, Snoop transforms into Miley’s late pet pig, which then spits bars from the rapper’s iconic song Gin And Juice.

Miley’s mother, Tish, said in the TikTok clip that she did not reveal the meaning behind an apron that her own mother wore in the sketch.

“I’m bringing mum to the set and they give her her apron ― ‘Why does this say, my name’s not ‘Merry Jane,’” recalled Tish of the apron that Loretta wore with the name of Snoop’s cannabis-focused media company.

“What did you say?” asked the singer.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know, Mum,’” she replied.

Snoop and Miley, who once collaborated on the song Ashtrays And Heartbreaks, have connected over marijuana in the past.

